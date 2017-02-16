Tyler couple indicted on child abuse charges after their 4-month-old daughter sustains fractured arm
A Tyler couple was recently indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on injury to a child charges they received after their 4-month old daughter was taken to the hospital with a fractured arm. Justin Hester, 23, and Tiffani Hester, 22, both of Tyler were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Nov. 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC