Tyler-based KP Engineering wins Targa contract for natural gas facility
Tyler-based KP Engineering has won a contract to design and build a cryogenic gas processing unit for Targa Pipeline Mid-Continent WestTex LLC, a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp. It's KP Engineering's second contract with Targa. The first was signed in May 2016 to build a crude and condensate splitter and an associated tank farm, valued at $100 million, located at Targa's storage and marine terminal facility in Channelview.
