TJC sees record enrollment for spring semester, UT Tyler also sees significant growth

Spring semester enrollment at TJC reached a 90-year high with 11,427 students, a 7.3 percent increase over Spring 2016. According to TJC Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Juan E. Mejia, "This significant enrollment increase can be attributed to the commitment by the faculty and staff of the institution to promote access to higher education, to the efforts from visionary leaders from our region who are working to promote a successful college-going culture, and to the approximately 120 degrees and certificates options offered by the College."

