TJC Jazz Festival to feature area bands, saxophonist Ronald Carter

Tyler Junior College jazz bands will take part in the college's annual jazz festival Wednesday through Friday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Ronald Carter, a professional saxophone player and music educator will perform on Thursday and Friday nights at Liberty Hall as part of the TJC Jazz Festival.

