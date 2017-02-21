TJC Arbor Day Tree Planting Celebration slated for March 5
Tyler Junior College, The TylerTrees Committee, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree planting event to celebrate Arbor Day on Sunday, March 5, at noon on TJC's main campus, 1400 East Fifth St. in Tyler. The public is invited to bring their own shovels and volunteer to be part of this experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|39 min
|jdrandtnt
|22
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC