TJC Arbor Day Tree Planting Celebration set for March 5

Tyler Junior College, The TylerTrees Committee, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree planting event to celebrate Arbor Day at noon Sunday, March 5 on TJC's main campus, 1400 East Fifth St. in Tyler. The public is invited to bring their own shovels and volunteer to be part of the experience.

