Ted Cruz talks about health care concerns during Tyler visit
He spoke with medical professionals at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital about health care concerns, and how it may change with a new president in office. And he believes it should be changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|Innocent people i...
|14
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC