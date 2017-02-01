Suspect in robbery at Tyler pizza restaurant indicted
Freddy Criss, 55, of Dallas, was indicted Jan. 26 in the 241st Judicial District Court of Smith County. Criss is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|LOL
|12
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC