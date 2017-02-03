St. Gregory Cathedral School Pre-K students bring nursery rhymes to life
St. Gregory Cathedral School Pre-K student Phoebe Meads plays a dog with her teacher Kristi Cox dressed as a mouse during an event called Pre-K Nursery Rhyme Time held Friday Feb. 3, 2017 at the school in Tyler. Parents and grandparents filled all of the seats in the music room to watch the performance.
