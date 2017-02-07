Special technique to be used to replace ailing sewer lines in Tyler
The technology is called the pipe bursting technique, and it allows the city to replace underground pipe without digging up each section. Last month, the Tyler City Council approved allowing the water department to spend almost $221,000 to Insituform Technologies LLC to replace 1,770 feet of sewer lines on five roadways.
