Smashburger closes Tyler locations
Both Tyler Smashburger locations have closed, meaning the closest place to get a Smashburger now involves a drive to Dallas or Shreveport. "We consistently reveiw our restuaruant portfolio and make strategic decisions to better our position for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|14 hr
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Sun
|Crystal
|23
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC