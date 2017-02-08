Save the date: City of Tyler celebrat...

Save the date: City of Tyler celebrates Black History Month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mayor Martin Heines, members of Tyler City Council and other community leaders will celebrate Black History Month with a multimedia presentation featuring guest speakers, music and video at Liberty Hall, 103 W. Erwin St. on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club 10 hr Inquisitor 2
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 6 nighthawk 266
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 1 LOL 12
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan '17 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC