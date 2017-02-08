Save the date: City of Tyler celebrates Black History Month
Mayor Martin Heines, members of Tyler City Council and other community leaders will celebrate Black History Month with a multimedia presentation featuring guest speakers, music and video at Liberty Hall, 103 W. Erwin St. on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
