Residents turn out for community yoga at The Press gym in downtown Tyler
Stephanie Derfus leads a free yoga class at The Press in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Another free introductory class will take place at The Press on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m., and a six-part yoga series class that takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and lasts for three weeks will begin March 7. People from the Tyler community participate in a free yoga class at The Press in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Mon
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Sun
|Crystal
|23
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC