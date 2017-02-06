Public to weigh in on juvenile curfew ordinance on Wednesday
For more than 20 years, juveniles have had a curfew in Tyler city limits. On Wednesday, Tyler City Council will re-evaluate and consider reinstating the curfew that requires juveniles be off city streets after 11 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays and after midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
