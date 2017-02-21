Public invited to [email protected] painting parties
Organizers of Gallery Main Street's [email protected] project are inviting the public to participate in creating at least 1,000 6" x 6" works of art that will be displayed and revealed during the fundraising exhibit on June 6 at 6 p.m. The [email protected] Committee is holding public painting parties at several locations throughout the next three months to gain as much public participation as possible. The first painting party will be held at Strada Caffe, 302 E. Front St., from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Locations for other parties hosted at area businesses will be announced soon.
