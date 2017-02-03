Prosecutor Jacob Putman files to run for Smith County DA in 2018
Smith County prosecutor Jacob Putman has filed the paperwork necessary to fun for Smith County District Attorney in 2018. That seat will be open, as current DA Matt Bingham has announced he will not run for another term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|LOL
|12
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC