PoliticalHappenings0212-1
Smith County Republican Women will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Tradition's Restaurant. Featured speaker will be Terri Smith, of the Children's Advocacy Center.All are welcome to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Innocent people i...
|14
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC