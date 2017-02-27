Police: Three arrested in armed robbery of Tyler Wal-Mart; pedestrian hit by car recovering

Tyler police have arrested three suspects in connection to the late-night aggravated robbery Saturday at Wal-Mart on South Broadway Avenue. The suspects are identified as Breonna Poole, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana; Justice Poole, 18, of Shreveport, Louisiana; and a 14-year-old juvenile, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.