Please don't top crape myrtles
Hideous crimes are being committed all over Tyler, some in our own front yards, and many more right in front of our local businesses. Unfortunately, most people turn a blind eye to the ongoing massacre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 6
|nighthawk
|266
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|LOL
|12
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC