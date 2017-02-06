Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech: 2...

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: NFLMocks

Quite possibly the most polarizing prospect in this draft class, Patrick Mahomes II is certainly fun to watch. The question is, can he make the transition from a great college football player to a great NFL player? Patrick Mahomes II, native of Tyler, TX, is coming off a huge season that saw him lead the FBS in passing yards and total touchdowns .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NFLMocks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) 18 hr nighthawk 266
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 1 LOL 12
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Jan 28 Travler 1
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan '17 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC