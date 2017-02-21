Parents concerned about crosswalk saf...

Parents concerned about crosswalk safety after guard hit

10 hrs ago

A crossing guard is out of the hospital tonight after being hit by a car while trying to help children across the road. It happened last Thursday at the intersection of Roanoke Lane and Loop 323 in Tyler.

