One killed after car crashes into vacant building on Gentry

One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a vacant building Thursday night on West Gentry Parkway in Tyler. The Tyler Police Department responded to the fatality in the 2600 block of West Gentry Parkway.

