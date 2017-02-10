One killed after car crashes into vacant building on Gentry
One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a vacant building Thursday night on West Gentry Parkway in Tyler. The Tyler Police Department responded to the fatality in the 2600 block of West Gentry Parkway.
