Oncor contractor fatally injured by electrical shock while making repairs at Tyler intersection
Oncor spokesman Charles Hill confirmed a contractor working for Oncor was killed Friday while performing repairs at a Tyler intersection. Hill says other people were injured after coming into contact with electricity that had not been turned off.
