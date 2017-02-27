New Postmaster of Tyler honored at meet-and-greet ceremony
Crystal Hall and Angela Grandberry listen during a meet-and-greet ceremony honoring new postmaster Falonda L. Woods at the Tyler Public Library in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Woods is the 41st postmaster of Tyler and is the first African-American and the first female to hold this title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Mon
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Sun
|Crystal
|23
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC