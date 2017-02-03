Nelson Clyde's Is it Just Me: Matchbo...

Nelson Clyde's Is it Just Me: Matchbook memories of Tyler's Blackstone Hotel and others

8 hrs ago

Last week during a shoe shine at the barber shop over on Front and Beckham, Robert the shoe shine man showed me something he knew would interest me. It was a matchbook from the old Blackstone Hotel in Tyler.

