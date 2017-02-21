Man arrested in Smith County murder case set to enter plea

Stanton Lane Pearce, 54, of Tyler, is expected to appear in a Smith County court at 1:30 p.m. Pearce is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to judicial records. Pearce was arrested in September 2016, along with two others, after the body of 62-year-old Luis Martinez was discovered in a Smith County cemetery.

