Man arrested in Smith County murder case set to enter plea
Stanton Lane Pearce, 54, of Tyler, is expected to appear in a Smith County court at 1:30 p.m. Pearce is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to judicial records. Pearce was arrested in September 2016, along with two others, after the body of 62-year-old Luis Martinez was discovered in a Smith County cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|5 hr
|jdrandtnt
|22
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC