Kitchen fire at UT Tyler quickly extinguished
A small kitchen fire at UT Tyler's University Center was quickly extinguished on Monday afternoon, according to Public Affairs Specialist Hannah Buchanan. Buchanan said it was a small fire in The Met cafeteria area in the University Center, but it did set off the fire alarms and sprinkler.
