Keep Tyler Beautiful seeks nominations

22 hrs ago

Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking nominations from the public for local businesses for the first quarter Beauty and Business Award. The Beauty and Business Award recognizes businesses in the community for their improvement, upkeep, cleanliness and beautification efforts.

