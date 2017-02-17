John Moore: The cat on the mat

John Moore: The cat on the mat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The transition wasn't too different from Eddie Albert's Manhattan to Hooterville move on the TV show, "Green Acres." The only difference was that I wasn't a wealthy New York attorney and our move was from Tyler to south of Whitehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 6 hr Katbirdis 12
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Sat Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC