IN Focus: TMA Langhorn Exhibit Reception 01.26.17

Close to 300 Tyler Museum of Art members and guests turned out on Jan. 26 for the preview reception of the TMA exhibition "Brickstreet Anthology: Photographs by Robert Langham." The exhibition features black-and-white photographs of more than 50 memorable Tyler personalities captured on film throughout the city by Langham, as the culmination of a two-year project.

