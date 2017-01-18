IN Focus: Literary Council's Circle of Honor Donor Luncheon 01.18.17
The Literacy Council of Tyler recognized its donors and presented its Circle of Honor Award to the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 18 at Willow Brook Country Club in recognition of the company and the Clyde family's longtime support of the organization. Since 1991, the Tyler Morning Telegraph has been the lead sponsor of the Literacy Council's Spelling Bee, as well as an active participant and winner in the competition.
