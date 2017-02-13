How experts count the East Texas pollen making you sneeze
Pollen is something that can make you sneeze and feel terrible, and the recent weather in East Texas has created high pollen levels, but how exactly is pollen measured and counted? We met up with the man who says he's the only local pollen counter in East Texas, and he showed us how it all works. On top of UT Health Northeast in Tyler, 10 year veteran pollen counter Dexter Jones takes us through his daily ritual.
