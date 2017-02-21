Hiway 80 to expand with a new facility in Tyler
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler has purchased property at 12781 Highway 64. The Mission will construct a supportive housing and rehabilitation facility called Triumph Village at this location. This expands the services Hiway 80 provides to formerly homeless as they progress into independent living.
