Historic Tyler presents annual Azalea District home tour

The Glass House, 1009 Santa Rosa Drive, will open during Historic Tyler on Tour March 31 and April 1 and 2. Historic Tyler presents annual Azalea District home tour The Calhoun House, 3008 Belmead Lane, is one of six homes that will be on view as part of Historic Tyler on Tour March 31 and April 1-2 in Tyler. The Clark-Loggins-Hardy House, 2425 S. Chilton Ave., serves at the host of Historic Tyler on Tour's Candlelight Party The Lowry-Carmichael House, 2518 Old Bullard Road, will be on view as part of Historic Tyler on Tour March 31 and April 1-2 in Tyler.

