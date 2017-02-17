Hardwood tree seedling giveaway returns

The City of Tyler and the Texas A&M Forest Service are partnering to give away 1,800 hardwood tree seedlings on Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at 9:30 a.m. Seedlings will be given on a first come, first serve basis. The giveaway will be held in the Lowe's parking lot at Broadway Crossing Shopping Center behind Chick-Fil-A, located at 5716 S. Broadway Ave. The City's Arborist Cody Goldman and Lee Andersen from the Texas A&M Forest Service will be on hand to discuss the proper method of planting these seedlings and how to best care for the trees as they mature.

