Gorman creates president of the school position, appoints Father Anthony McLaughlin
Father Anthony McLaughlin is pictured in the chapel at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman High School Tuesday. Father McLaughlin will be the president of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|LOL
|12
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC