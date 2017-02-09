Funeral service set for former El Charro owner
Ramirez was born in Congregacion Garza in Mexico and later moved to the United States with her late husband Gilberto G. Ramirez. Together they opened their first restaurants Gilbert's El Charro in Tyler, hoping to offer East Texas a taste of Mexican cuisine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|27 min
|SortingHat
|267
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|LOL
|12
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC