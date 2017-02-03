Four men indicted on assault charges after police say they tried to...

Four men facing aggravated assault charges have been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury in connection to a Dec. 2, 2016 incident where police say the suspects went to a Tyler residence and threatened the occupants with guns. Matthew Lack, 19, of Brownsboro; Jesse Long, 20, of Gaylord, Michigan; Heon Yoo, 23, of Tyler; and Carlos Hernandez, 21, of Tyler; all face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.