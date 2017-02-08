Former City Attorney Gary Landers app...

Former City Attorney Gary Landers appointed as interim Municipal Court Judge

After two years of retirement, former Tyler City Attorney Gary Landers is coming back to the city in a different role - as the interim Municipal Court judge. Landers was sworn in on Wednesday, following his unanimous appointment by the Tyler City Council to replace retiring Municipal Court Judge Richard Patteson.

