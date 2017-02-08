Former City Attorney Gary Landers appointed as interim Municipal Court Judge
After two years of retirement, former Tyler City Attorney Gary Landers is coming back to the city in a different role - as the interim Municipal Court judge. Landers was sworn in on Wednesday, following his unanimous appointment by the Tyler City Council to replace retiring Municipal Court Judge Richard Patteson.
