First Presbyterian Church collects more than 3,000 items to win Souper Bowl food drive competition
First Presbyterian Church in Tyler bested the competition in a multi-church food drive to collect more than 3,000 items, which will feed more than 250 Smith County families. Courtesy First Presbyterian Church in Tyler bested the competition in a multi-church food drive to collect more than 3,000 items, which will feed more than 250 Smith County families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|HeresPhartze
|1,133
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Feb 24
|jdrandtnt
|22
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC