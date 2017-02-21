East Texas area students win scholars...

East Texas area students win scholarships, recognition in 2017 Academic Rodeo

Kolton Jackson, a third grader that attends the Brook Hill School walked proudly across the stage as he was handed a medal for his class Art project that was entered into the 27th annual Academic Rodeo for the East Texas State Fair. Jackson, 7, is one of many students who walked the stage and took home a medal or trophy on Friday during the Academic Rodeo award ceremony in Tyler.

