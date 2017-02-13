DPS responds to 1-vehicle rollover north of Tyler
About 1 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper responded to a one-vehicle rollover wreck on Farm-to-Market 14, at County Road 3180 in Smith County. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time but DPS says no fatalities have been reported.
Read more at KSWO.
