DPS identifies individuals in fatal wreck east of Fairfield

Related: Palestine students hospitalized after 2-vehicle wreck near Fairfield According to DPS, a 2001 Cadillac Deville traveling west on US 84 attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east on Hwy 84. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Joshua J. Williams, 17, of Palestine. He is in serious condition at Trinity Mother Frances.

