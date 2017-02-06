DPS identifies individuals in fatal wreck east of Fairfield
Related: Palestine students hospitalized after 2-vehicle wreck near Fairfield According to DPS, a 2001 Cadillac Deville traveling west on US 84 attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east on Hwy 84. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Joshua J. Williams, 17, of Palestine. He is in serious condition at Trinity Mother Frances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|9 hr
|nighthawk
|266
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|LOL
|12
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC