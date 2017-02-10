Dory's Garden opens as a creation station for inaugural historic heart bomb
Dory Hersy opened the purple gates to her garden in the Azalea District to the public Saturday as a creation station for the inaugural Historic Heart Bomb event. The landscaper and boutique owner was thrilled to have children and adults sitting at the table in her garden decorating red and pink paper hearts with stickers, glitter and markers.
