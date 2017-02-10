Dory's Garden opens as a creation sta...

Dory's Garden opens as a creation station for inaugural historic heart bomb

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dory Hersy opened the purple gates to her garden in the Azalea District to the public Saturday as a creation station for the inaugural Historic Heart Bomb event. The landscaper and boutique owner was thrilled to have children and adults sitting at the table in her garden decorating red and pink paper hearts with stickers, glitter and markers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) 4 hr Curious 15
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr Many pharts 1,106
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan '17 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,803,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC