Diesel fuel spill temporarily shuts down westbound lane on I-20, near northeast Tyler

The inside westbound lane of Interstate 20 near the exit for Barber Road has been temporarily closed due to a diesel fuel spill on Tuesday. Hazmat crew and the Winona Fire Department is cleaning 50 gallons of fuel off the road, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

