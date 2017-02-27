Diesel fuel spill temporarily shuts down westbound lane on I-20, near northeast Tyler
The inside westbound lane of Interstate 20 near the exit for Barber Road has been temporarily closed due to a diesel fuel spill on Tuesday. Hazmat crew and the Winona Fire Department is cleaning 50 gallons of fuel off the road, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
