Deadline to file for place on city council, school board on Friday
Anyone interested in serving on the Tyler City Council and Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has until the end of the week to file for a place on the ballot. The Tyler City Council has two seats up for re-election, while Tyler ISD has two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC