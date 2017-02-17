Crews responding to wreck in south Tyler

Crews responding to wreck in south Tyler

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to Tyler Police Department records, about 2:14 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the intersection of FM 2813 and Neighbors Road. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says Flint-Gresham firefighters are responding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 54 min Hannah 15
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC