Crews responding to wreck in south Tyler
According to Tyler Police Department records, about 2:14 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the intersection of FM 2813 and Neighbors Road. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says Flint-Gresham firefighters are responding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|54 min
|Hannah
|15
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC