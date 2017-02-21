Court weighs paths to trial for John Tyler stabbing suspect
A hearing was held today in Smith County for the man who is accused of fatally stabbing a teacher at a Tyler high school. Byron Truvia is currently in a state hospital and charged under a juvenile petition in the 2009 death of John Tyler High School teacher Todd Henry.
