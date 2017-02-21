Contract to repair Ashmore Estates drainage channel to be considered on Wednesday
Houses in the Ashmore Estates neighborhood photographed in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The city council is considering a construction contract on Wednesday for 1.7 million to Solid Bridge Construction LLC to repair a broken drainage channel which collapsed in late November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mon
|Hannah
|15
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC