Continue reading Suspect in Tyler girl's slaying climbs onto jail's basketball goal, won't come down

The accused killer of a 10-year-old Tyler-area girl has reportedly climbed to the top of a basketball goal at the Smith County Jail and is now refusing to come down. Reagan Roy of Tyler's KETV-TV posted video footage Friday afternoon of Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, the uncle of Kayla Gomez Orozco, perched atop the backboard in an orange jumpsuit.

