Continue reading Suspect in Tyler gir...

Continue reading Suspect in Tyler girl's slaying climbs onto jail's basketball goal, won't come down

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The accused killer of a 10-year-old Tyler-area girl has reportedly climbed to the top of a basketball goal at the Smith County Jail and is now refusing to come down. Reagan Roy of Tyler's KETV-TV posted video footage Friday afternoon of Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, the uncle of Kayla Gomez Orozco, perched atop the backboard in an orange jumpsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan '17 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC